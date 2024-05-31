Business Standard
Delhi BJP holds protest march over water crisis in city

On Thursday, BJP Mahila Morcha office bearers held a protest outside Delhi minister Atishi's residence over the water crisis in the city

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva during a protest march over water crisis in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Delhi BJP leaders and workers held a protest march on Friday from Shahidi Park in the central part of the city towards the secretariat over the water crisis in the national capital.
Led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, the protesters carried placards and raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the stretch.
"In view of the protest by a political party near Shahidi Park, BSZ Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at BSZ Marg, IP Marg and BSZ Marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11.15 am to 2.00 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," it said in a post on 'X'.
On Thursday, BJP Mahila Morcha office bearers held a protest outside Delhi minister Atishi's residence over the water crisis in the city.

