Delhi BJP stages protest, seeks Kejriwal's resignation after ED's action

Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Sunday staged a protest at Connaught Place in central Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

Photo: X@BJP4Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The protesters used a purported replica model of the Delhi chief minister's newly renovated official bungalow calling it 'Sheeshmahal' and alleging irregularities in its construction.
A selfie point with the name 'SharabSeSheeshmahal' was also set up at the protest venue with liquor bottle-shaped cutouts of AAP leaders accused in the alleged excise policy scam.
Senior Delhi BJP leaders, including state president Virendra Sachdeva, and the party's Lok Sabha election candidates, MLAs and councillors participated in the protest.
They raised slogans against Kejriwal and demanded his resignation over his arrest due to alleged corruption and scams in the AAP-led Delhi government.
The Delhi chief minister was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a case linked to the Delhi excise policy-linked scam. He is in judicial custody till April 15.
Top AAP leaders also gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday for a day-long fast to protest against the arrest of Kejriwal, who is also the party's national convener.
 

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

