Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Arrested TMC leader's wife lodges FIR against NIA officers alleging assault

Jana's wife Moni Jana lodged her complaint with Bhupatinagar police station alleging that NIA officers also vandalised properties in her residence during their raid on Saturday morning, he said

National Investigation Agency NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said one of its officers was injured and a vehicle was damaged in the attack that happened in Bhupatinagar | File image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wife of arrested TMC leader Monobrata Jana has filed an FIR against NIA officials alleging that they tried to outrage her modesty after forcibly entering her residence in Bhupatinagar in the pretext of conducting a probe, a police officer said on Sunday.
The National Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested two key conspirators - Balai Charan Maity and Manobrata Jana - in a 2022 blast case in West Bengal's Purba Medinpur district in which three persons were killed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Jana's wife Moni Jana lodged her complaint with Bhupatinagar police station alleging that NIA officers also vandalised properties in her residence during their raid on Saturday morning, he said.
"We have registered an FIR after receiving a complaint from a woman alleging assault by NIA officers. We are looking into the complaint," the police officer told PTI.
IPC Section 354 (for assaulting any woman, with an intention to outrage her modesty) was attached to the complaint, the police officer added.
A team of the NIA was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday when it went to arrest two main suspects in the 2022 blast case in Purba Medinipur district, sparking a political slugfest with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the investigators of assaulting the villagers.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said one of its officers was injured and a vehicle was damaged in the attack that happened in Bhupatinagar.
Meanwhile, police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the attack on the NIA officers who have lodged a complaint with the Bhupatinagar police station, he added.
"The matter is being investigated," he said.
The attack on the NIA team evoked memories of January 5 when a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked by a mob in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali during a search at the house of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with alleged irregularities in the public distribution system.

Also Read

Lawlessness, corruption at peak in West Bengal, says Anurag Thakur

West Bengal highlights: Arrested TMC leader Shahjahan suspended from party

TMC eyes pivotal role in 2024, BJP hopes to make comeback after dismal 2023

Police complaint against Amit Malviya for social media post on Bengal CM

ED attaches assets worth Rs 12 cr of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

Will provide statehood to Puducherry if INDIA bloc wins LS polls: Stalin

LS polls: Guarantees of Modi troubling INDIA bloc members, says PM in Bihar

Fadnavis never opposed Eknath Khadse, claims BJP leader Bawankule

Fully confident Himachal will support us, truth will prevail, says Priyanka

Manipur LS polls: Over 24k displaced people to vote from relief camps

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : All India Trinamool Congress West Bengal National Investigation Agency NIA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon