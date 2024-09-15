Business Standard
Home / Politics / Delhi Cong chief terms Kejriwal's decision to resign as 'political drama'

Delhi Cong chief terms Kejriwal's decision to resign as 'political drama'

This looks like a political drama as the Supreme Court has already imposed restrictions on him, Yadav said and demanded that a new chief minister should be appointed as soon as possible

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Sunday said Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign as chief minister is a political drama as the Supreme Court has already imposed restrictions on him.
Yadav said that Kejriwal had lost his moral right to continue as CM as he was sent to jail on corruption charges and he should have tendered his resignation six months ago.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This looks like a political drama as the Supreme Court has already imposed restrictions on him, Yadav said and demanded that a new chief minister should be appointed as soon as possible.
 
Delhi's people are aware" and they will "give an answer to the Aam Aadmi Party's misgovernance in the assembly elections, he said.
As per conditions imposed by the apex court, Kejriwal cannot visit his office at the secretariat or sign any official file.
In an address to AAP workers on Sunday, Kejriwal said he will resign after two days and would demand early polls in Delhi as he vowed not to sit in CM's chair till people give him a certificate of honesty.

More From This Section

Ravneet Singh Bittu, MoS Railways

'He's number one terrorist': MoS Bittu's controversial statement on Rahul

maoists, naxals

Left Wing Extremism restricted to 43 districts, 'to be eliminated by 2026'

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Saini is BJP's CM face in Haryana, asserts Pradhan after Vij stakes claim

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Never had aspirations to be Maharashtra's chief minister: Uddhav Thackeray

Akash Anand

BSP eyes lost space in upcoming polls, gives spotlight to Akash Anand

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from Tihar Jail on Friday, said that people should vote for him in the Delhi Assembly polls early next year if they thought he was honest.
The SC granted bail to Kejriwal in the case lodged by the CBI in connection with the excise policy 'scam'.
Delhi Congress chief Yadav said, Kejriwal should have resigned as soon as he came out of jail, as there was no point in clinging to the post of CM with the apex court putting a lot of restrictions on him, the Congress leader said.
Why is he waiting for two days?" he asked.
When Kejriwal could promptly sack Manish Sisodia as deputy chief minister following his arrest and Satyender Jain as minister when he was jailed, the chief minister should have resigned too when he was put behind bars, the Congress leader said.
The Delhi CM clung to the post so that his family could live in the official residence, Yadav added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Delhi govt may have to write reasons to EC for early poll demand: Experts

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Kejriwal to resign as CM in 2 days, calls for public to give verdict

bus terminal, Guwahati bus service, bus passengers

New 'stand fee' for interstate buses at Delhi ISBTs to start from midnight

Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal steps out of jail after getting bail in excise policy case

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP urges Delhi LG to intervene for notification on roads' mixed-land use

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon