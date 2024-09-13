Business Standard
Home / Politics / BJP urges Delhi LG to intervene for notification on roads' mixed-land use

BJP urges Delhi LG to intervene for notification on roads' mixed-land use

They also requested Saxena for a provision of alternative plots to be given to farmers in exchange for their acquired land

BJP Flag, BJP

The BJP's Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP's Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday and requested him to intervene for a notification of more than 350 roads for mixed-land use and granting of ownership rights to property owners in 69 colonies.
They also requested Saxena for a provision of alternative plots to be given to farmers in exchange for their acquired land, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The delegation included Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Yogendra Chandolia, Praveen Khandelwal and Bansuri Swaraj.
In 2007, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) passed a proposal to use 351 roads as mixed-use and commercial land and sent it to the city government, but the latter has not notified it to date, Bidhuri said.
 
Additionally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government halted the policy that provided alternative residential plots to farmers whose land was acquired, he claimed.
Around 16,000 applications remain pending, the BJP leader said, adding that mutation has not been done in the names of the heirs of deceased farmers, denying them legal inheritance rights.

More From This Section

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury: Remembering comrade who adapted Marxism to Indian reality

Modi, Narendra Modi, DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

Row over PM Modi attending Ganpati Puja at CJI's residence: BJP slams Oppn

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

With a letter to CMs, Siddaramaiah reignites debate on tax devolution

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Jamshedpur on Sept 15, Arjun Munda reviews preparations

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah raps Rahul Gandhi over his quota remark during America visit

The issue of the no-objection certificates required from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for power connections in villages and unauthorised colonies, regularising commercial establishments to protect them from sealing and ownership rights to the current residents of Nazul properties located in urban areas were also discussed at the meeting with the LG, Bidhuri said.
The AAP accused the BJP of indulging in theatrics and said the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041 has been delayed for more than two years now, which is the root cause of all the problems raised by the MPs of the saffron party.
"Reprimanding the central government over this delay, a Supreme Court bench had, in its order dated October 18, 2023, said, "The whole problem in the city is that public authorities are keeping everything in limbo to give themselves unreasonable powers," the AAP claimed in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Audi, Audi logo

Nagpur Audi crash: CCTV footage of bar visited by BJP leader's son missing

election

Congress, AAP finalise candidates; Surjewala and Shruti file nominations

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi, HM Shah among BJP's 40 star campaigners for Haryana elections

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

News updates: For people's sake, I am ready to resign, says Mamata amid stand-off with doctors

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections updates: Congress names candidates for 89 seats in Haryana

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections updates: Congress names candidates for 89 seats in Haryana

Topics : BJP AAP government AAP Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon