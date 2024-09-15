'He's number one terrorist': MoS Bittu's controversial statement on Rahul

Business Standard
Ravneet Singh Bittu, the MoS for railways, made the remark against Rahul Gandhi in Bihar's Bhagalpur where he came to attend the flagging-off ceremony of a Vande Bharat Express train to Howrah

Attacking Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the statements he made in the US about the condition of Sikhs in India, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday said that if those "manufacturing bombs" were supporting him, he is the "number one terrorist".
Bittu, the MoS for railways, made the remark in Bihar's Bhagalpur where he came to attend the flagging-off ceremony of a Vande Bharat Express train to Howrah.
Condemning the statement, the Congress said he was talking "like a senseless man".
Speaking to reporters, Bittu said, "Rahul Gandhi spent most of his time outside the country. His friends and family are there. I think he does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says negative things about India. I think he is not a Hindustani."

"Now, he has got support from separatists, who always talk about dividing this country. They (separatists) and the most-wanted persons are also appreciating Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Sikhs. When such people, who are also experts in manufacturing bombs, are supporting Rahul Gandhi, then he is the number one terrorist of the country. He is talking like a separatist. There should be a reward for catching him as he is the biggest enemy of the country," he added.
 
Bittu alleged that Congress earlier tried to "use" Muslims, but as that could not happen, it was now attempting to divide Sikhs.
"Gandhi talks about OBCs and other castes. He has not been able to understand the pain of a cobbler, carpenter or mechanic, even after being the leader of the opposition. This is a joke," he said.

Addressing a gathering of Indian Americans in Washington DC, Gandhi had said that in India, the fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban or a kada or he is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. He also accused the RSS of considering some religions, languages and communities inferior to others.
Senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan said people know about the Gandhi family's contribution to the country.
"Whatever Bittu has said is not acceptable at all. He is talking like a senseless man. People know about the Gandhi family's contribution to this country. Bittu himself was in the Congress. His father was also a Congressman. His remark against Rahul Gandhi is highly condemnable," Khan, the Congress legislature party leader in the state assembly, told PTI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Kashmiri Pandits Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

