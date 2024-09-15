Saini is BJP's CM face in Haryana, asserts Pradhan after Vij stakes claim

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is the BJP's CM face and the party will score a hattrick of wins in the state under his leadership, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted on Sunday after its senior leader Anil Vij said he will stake claim for the CM's post if the party returns to power after the October 5 assembly polls. "Being a party worker he may have said so but Nayab Singh Saini is the BJP's CM face," Pradhan, the Union Education Minister who is also the party's incharge for Haryana polls, told reporters in Karnal when asked about Vij's comment. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier, Vij, who is a six-time MLA and former minister, said he would stake a claim for the CM's post due to his seniority, and the party will take a call.

"I never sought anything from the party till today... people from Haryana are coming to meet me. Even in Ambala, people tell me that I am the senior-most, so why did I not become the CM. On the people's demand and on the basis of seniority, this time I will stake claim to become chief minister," he said.

When pointed out that Saini has already been declared the chief ministerial candidate, 71-year-old Vij told PTI, "There is no bar on staking the claim. I will make my claim, let the party take a call."



"Whether the party makes me or not, it is up to them. But if they make me CM, I will change Haryana's 'takdeer and tasveer' (destiny and face of Haryana)," the Ambala Cantt MLA said.

Vij was dropped from the Haryana Cabinet after Saini was sworn in as chief minister in March this year, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar.

The BJP is contesting assembly elections in Haryana under the leadership of Saini, a popular leader in the state, Pradhan said. "The BJP will score a "hattrick" by emerging victorious in Haryana assembly polls, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Pradhan said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on reservation will be a "political issue" in the Haryana assembly elections.

"A few days ago, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi said that when his party comes to power it will end reservation. This is not something new. His statement reflects their (Congress') mental state," he added.

Pradhan expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power for a third consecutive term, saying there is a lot of enthusiasm among the party workers for the assembly elections.

"Looking at the track record of the last 10 years, we will get a chance to serve in Haryana again," he added.

For the last 10 years, Pradhan said, the BJP has been serving the people of Haryana "non-stop".

"The Ladwa Assembly has become a major political centre of Haryana elections. Ladle (dear one) Nayab Singh Saini of this place has left a special mark in the country in a very short time," he said in a post on X.

Saini has taken "far-sighted" decisions for the welfare of every section, thereby setting an example for the country, he said.

"Haryana is the first state to guarantee MSP to farmers on all crops. By keeping the interests of the youth paramount, government jobs have been provided without any expenses," he added.

Launching a veiled attack on Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda, Prasad said that on the one hand, there is the Saini government which thinks about the welfare of farmers, and on the other, there is 'bapu-beta (father-son) in whose rule the land of farmers was occupied.

"The Congress's intention is to put a full stop to the development of Haryana and again occupy the land of farmers, oppress Dalits and women, and take the youth back to that era of 'kharchi-parchi'," he charged.

"But the aware people of Haryana understand the mentality of the Congress very well and they have vowed to teach a lesson to the party and Bapu-beta (father-son)," he asserted.