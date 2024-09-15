Never had aspirations to be Maharashtra's chief minister: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he didn't harbour aspirations to become Maharashtra CM, a remark coming against the backdrop of MVA allies' reluctance to face assembly polls with a CM face. Addressing protesters in Ahmednagar, Thackeray said he didn't aspire to become the chief minister in (November) 2019 also. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Whether I am in power or not, I feel empowered by the support of the people. Balasaheb (Thackeray) never held a position of power but all powers were wrested with him because of people's support," Thackeray said. He was addressing state government employees protesting for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

Notably, Thackeray had last month asked NCP (SP) and Congress to decide on a chief ministerial face for the Maha Vikas Aghadi but failed to get a positive response.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the MVA, had asserted that there was no need for the MVA to declare a CM face.

The chief ministerial candidate would be decided based on which party wins the maximum number of seats in the alliance, Pawar had said.

Thackeray further said the people of Maharashtra were his strength and power.

"No one can retire me till you support me," he said.

Hitting out at his bete noire and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said those who betrayed their parent party, which enabled their political rise, can also betray the people.

"For this reason, I don't want this government to come to power again. I have no aspirations to be the chief minister now and even that time as well (November 2019 when the MVA government came to power after elections).

"You can't retire me. Until I enjoy your support, power is in my hands. The power of people is important," he added.

Thackeray took oath as the chief minister after the Shiv Sena (undivided) parted ways with its long-time ally, the BJP, and joined hands with the NCP (undivided) and Congress after the assembly elections in November 2019.

However, he had to resign in June 2022 after Shinde pulled off a coup and toppled the MVA government with the help of the BJP.