Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / CM Nitish Kumar unveils Rs 1,107 crore development projects in Madhubani

CM Nitish Kumar unveils Rs 1,107 crore development projects in Madhubani

During the inspection, he interacted with the children and teachers of the Anganwadi center and inquired about the facilities being provided to them by the district administration

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Kumar announced that the state government would develop an industrial area of 500 acres in the Laukahi block of the district. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled developmental projects worth Rs 1,107 crore in Madhubani district on Sunday.

Kumar inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 139 projects in the district.

He also announced that the state government would urge the Centre to start flight services from the Madhubani airport under the UDAN scheme.

The CM chaired a meeting at Mithila Haat in the Jhanjharpur area to review the ongoing developmental schemes in the district.

District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Verma gave a detailed presentation about the ongoing projects and schemes, including the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme, CM Nishchay Self Help Allowance Scheme, CM Rural Solar Street Light and CM Agricultural Electricity Connection Scheme, a statement said.

 

Also Read

airplane, airport

Bihar govt approves land acquisition to expand Darbhanga, Raxaul airports

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Jan Suraaj Party moves Patna HC, seeks cancellation of BPSC exams

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Prashant Kishor's health condition now stable, aides urge him to end fast

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses to hear BPSC paper leak row plea, asks petitioner to approach HC

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

BPSC protest: Patna Police detains Prashant Kishor, vacates Gandhi Maidan

The CM instructed the officials to resolve the issues raised by the elected representatives in the meeting at the earliest, it added.

Kumar also inspected the Saksham Anganwadi Center in Durgipatti village of Khutauna block.

During the inspection, he interacted with the children and teachers of the Anganwadi center and inquired about the facilities being provided to them by the district administration.

He also interacted with 'JEEViKA Didis' of self-help groups (SHGs), the statement said.

Kumar announced that the state government would develop an industrial area of 500 acres in the Laukahi block of the district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

CM Atishi launches crowdfunding for Delhi polls; BJP to seek EC probe

Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat CM approves Rs 188 crore for road safety measures, upgrades

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal, Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM, AAP

AAP files complaint against BJP for spreading fake video on Delhi roads

Amit Shah, Home Minister

BJP's Maharashtra win ends Sharad Pawar's politics of betrayal: Amit Shah

petrol pump, fuel station, crude oil

UP govt proposes 'no helmet, no fuel' rule to put curb on road accidents

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar government Budget and Infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon