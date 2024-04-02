Sensex (    %)
                             
Delhi liquor policy case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh granted bail by Supreme Court

Sanjay Singh was arrested on October 4 last year by the Enforcement Directorate following searches conducted at his residence in Delhi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh. (File)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta, and P B Varale ordered the release of Sanjay Singh, who was arrested in October by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The probe agency told the court it had no objection to the bail. The top court, while ordering Singh's release, clarified that it had not expressed anything on merits.

The court also noted that the conditions of Singh's bail would be fixed by the trial court.

AAP MP arrested by ED on October 4

Singh was arrested on October 4 last year by the agency following searches conducted at his residence in Delhi. The agency has alleged that Singh played a key role in the execution of the now-scrapped liquor policy of 2021-22, which the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government allegedly "skewed" to favour certain individuals in exchange for a Rs 100 crore bribe.

On Singh's release order, AAP leader Somnath Bharti slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, saying that "the Supreme Court has finally seen how the BJP has been misusing the ED, and how it has turned the Enforcement Directorate into Extortion Directorate."
 
"I thank the Supreme Court...at last the truth has won and BJP lost," he added.

Kejriwal lodged in Tihar Jail

The development is a small win for the AAP, which is grappling with a leadership vacuum due to the arrest of its prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The Delhi CM was arrested by the ED in connection with the case on March 21 and is currently placed in Tihar Jail under judicial custody until April 15.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

