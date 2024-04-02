LS polls: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan alleges 'BJP touch' in Cong actions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged on Tuesday that the actions of the Congress bore a distinct 'BJP touch,' which became particularly evident in the unfolding details of the electoral bond scam.

Addressing an election meeting organised by the CPI(M)-led LDF at Perinthalmanna in this district, Vijayan, a veteran Marxist leader, described the electoral bond allegations as a "mega scam" and alleged that the BJP played a key role in it.

"The Electoral Bond is a mega scam that unfolded under the watch of the BJP government at the Centre. Initiated by the BJP, the party amassed Rs 8,251 crores through such bonds. However, the BJP cannot be solely blamed; Congress is also complicit, having secured Rs 1,951 crore," the CPI(M) leader said, continuing his attack against his party's INDIA bloc partner.

In his speech, Vijayan outlined the communist parties' stance on the electoral bond issue, crediting the legal battle spearheaded by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury at the Supreme Court for uncovering details of the scam.

The Communist parties vehemently opposed the use of electoral bonds, branding it as a form of corruption, he said.

Vijayan emphasised the importance of transparency, highlighting Yechury's efforts to bring the electoral bond issue before the Supreme Court to ensure the public's right to information.

"The Supreme Court's verdict revealed the extent of corruption involving both the BJP and the Congress," Vijayan alleged.

Further, Vijayan accused the BJP of receiving substantial funds from a real estate company having ties with the Congress, while the Congress purportedly garnered significant financial support from a company linked to a BJP leader in Andhra Pradesh.

"So, what is the difference between the BJP and the Congress? The Congress consistently aligns itself with BJP interests. There is a BJP touch in all such things being done by the Congress," Vijayan alleged.