Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi's designated Chief Minister Atishi warned the people of Delhi that if Arvind Kejriwal is not re-elected as chief minister, the city could face increased electricity prices and long power cuts, similar to the current situation in Uttar Pradesh (UP) under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

During a press conference on Friday, Atishi said that the BJP government in UP has significantly increased electricity prices, with a 118 per cent hike for a 5-kilowatt connection and a 250 per cent rise for a 1-kilowatt connection. She added that despite these hikes, power cuts of up to 8 hours were still imposed, even in major areas like Noida and Ghaziabad.

"The BJP model of electricity is long power cuts and the most expensive electricity. It is essential for the people of Delhi to elect Arvind Kejriwal again, or they will face the same issues here," she warned.

#WATCH | AAP leader and proposed Delhi CM, Atishi says, "...The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh has increased the price of 5-kilowatt electricity connection by 118%, from Rs 7967 to Rs 17,365. For a 1-kilowatt connection, an increase of 250%. This is the same BJP government of… pic.twitter.com/RNev2QS5KX September 20, 2024

As part of its strategy for the upcoming elections, the AAP is focusing on strengthening its booth-level organisation. At a recent meeting, Sandeep Pathak, AAP's National General Secretary (Organisation), and Gopal Rai, State Convenor, emphasised the need to win at every booth. They predicted an intense election campaign, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to engage in door-to-door campaigning.

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the AAP of running a corrupt government, pointing to the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, where the BJP secured all seven seats in Delhi, while the AAP-Congress alliance failed to win any. The battle between the two parties is expected to intensify as the elections draw nearer.

Atishi to be sworn-in on Sept 21

In addition, Atishi's new cabinet has been finalised, with Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gehlot, Gopal Rai, and Imran Hussain retaining their positions. Mukesh Ahlawat, an MLA from Sultanpur Majra and a member of the Dalit community, is set to join the cabinet as a new minister. However, one ministerial position remains vacant. The new cabinet, led by Atishi, will be sworn in on Saturday, September 21.

The new Delhi Cabinet's tenure is likely to be a short one with the AAP-led government's tenure ending in February 2025.