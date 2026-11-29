Delimitation: Opposition delegation calls on DMK chief M K Stalin
Rahul Gandhi, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee were part of the delegation
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A delegation of top Opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met DMK chief M K Stalin here to persuade him to not back the Centre's Delimitation Bill.
Rahul Gandhi, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee were part of the delegation.
Stalin received the top leaders upon their arrival at his Alwarpet residence.
DMK youth wing secretary and TN Leader of Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, party leaders Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and MPs were present during the talks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 29 2026 | 5:20 PM IST