close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Democracy not about buildings but functions with people's voice: Kharge

After his party boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of people

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After his party boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of people.

He also attacked the government over the "forcible" removal and "manhandling" of wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar when they were trying to march towards Parliament.

"The right to inaugurate the new Parliament was snatched from the President. Women players were beaten up on the streets with dictatorial force," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

"The three lies of BJP-RSS rulers now stand exposed before the country - Democracy, Nationalism and Save Daughter.

"Remember Modi ji, democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of the public," Kharge said.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were detained along with other protesters after a scuffle broke out between protestors and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar.

Also Read

More competitive Congress must for revival of healthy democracy: Guha

When will nation have 'China pe Charcha'?: Mallikarjun Kharge asks PM Modi

Congress Prez Mallikarjun Kharge urges people to fight for a united India

Elections in India, Turkey and Thailand show democracy is not dead

In democracy if you make one person god, it becomes autocracy: Kharge

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on good governance

'Coronation over, king crushing people': Rahul on manhandling of wrestlers

PM treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul

Cutting Kerala's borrowing capacity a 'sadistic approach' of the Centre: CM

Such behaviour with our sportspersons is very wrong: Delhi CM Kejriwal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi mallikarjun kharge Congress democracy

First Published: May 28 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Democracy not about buildings but functions with people's voice: Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
1 min read

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on good governance

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
4 min read

'Coronation over, king crushing people': Rahul on manhandling of wrestlers

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

PM treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

Cutting Kerala's borrowing capacity a 'sadistic approach' of the Centre: CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
2 min read

Most Popular

PM treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

Sengol symbol of transfer of power, but was kept as walking stick: PM Modi

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

New Parliament building: Lotus motif for Rajya Sabha, peacock for Lok Sabha

Parliament, New parliament building
2 min read

Indian Overseas Congress workers plan huge welcome for Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

Naveen Patnaik close to Modi, Shah: Former Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, Union minister
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon