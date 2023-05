Democracy not about buildings but functions with people's voice: Kharge

After his party boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of people.

He also attacked the government over the "forcible" removal and "manhandling" of wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar when they were trying to march towards Parliament.

"The right to inaugurate the new Parliament was snatched from the President. Women players were beaten up on the streets with dictatorial force," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

"The three lies of BJP-RSS rulers now stand exposed before the country - Democracy, Nationalism and Save Daughter.

"Remember Modi ji, democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of the public," Kharge said.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were detained along with other protesters after a scuffle broke out between protestors and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar.

Also Read More competitive Congress must for revival of healthy democracy: Guha When will nation have 'China pe Charcha'?: Mallikarjun Kharge asks PM Modi Congress Prez Mallikarjun Kharge urges people to fight for a united India Elections in India, Turkey and Thailand show democracy is not dead In democracy if you make one person god, it becomes autocracy: Kharge PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on good governance 'Coronation over, king crushing people': Rahul on manhandling of wrestlers PM treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul Cutting Kerala's borrowing capacity a 'sadistic approach' of the Centre: CM Such behaviour with our sportspersons is very wrong: Delhi CM Kejriwal