Dynasts looted funds meant for welfare schemes in UP, says CM Yogi

"Those who made you yearn for a drop of water, make them yearn for one vote," CM Yogi remarked

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 6:55 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the opposition and said that dynasts looted funds meant for welfare schemes in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Mirzapaur on Monday, as a part of the civic elections campaign, Yogi said, "Dynasts created obstacles in development as they have nothing to do with development. They looted funds meant for welfare schemes for the poor. On the other hand, the double-engine government was engaged in solving the drinking water problem once and for all."

"Those who made you yearn for a drop of water, make them yearn for one vote," CM Yogi remarked.

Yogi said, "The construction of a grand corridor is going on in the abode of Maa Vindhyavasini."

"This Dham is connected with the waterway and the construction of the jetty has already been completed. The waterway will enhance farmers' income as their produce will reach both domestic and international markets easily," CM Yogi added.

"The medical college facility is also being provided. The youth will not have to go outside for higher education as Vindhyavasini University is under construction in Mirzapur," he further remarked.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi said, "Today India is being recognized as a global leader. Whenever there is a global crisis, the world looks towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a solution to it."

Emphasising that the double-engine government was providing benefits of welfare schemes to all without any discrimination, the CM said, "The government was now going to give free LPG cylinders to the needy also on the occasion of Holi and Diwali.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh welfare schemes

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

