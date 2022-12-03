JUST IN
Cong blaming EVMs indicates it has accepted defeat in Gujarat polls: Modi
BJP not filling up 500k posts as most will go to Dalits: Kharge in Gujarat
Scuffle between workers of AAP and BJP during Kejriwal's Surat road show
BJP received 94% of corporate donations at Rs 163 cr in last 5 yrs: Report
Gujarat Assembly elections: Of development, inflation, and rebellion
BJP will never implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat, alleges AAP
BJP taught lessons to rioters in 2002, established peace in Gujarat: Shah
BJP had no role in Rajasthan Cong rebellion: Poonia denies Gehlot's claim
Rahul is anti-Gujarati: Nadda on Medha Patkar joining Bharat Jodo Yatra
Shah targets Rahul, says Medha Patkar's presence in Yatra insult to Gujarat
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Gehlot vs Pilot: Groups fight for dominance in Bharat Jodo Yatra hoardings
Business Standard

Yogi Adityanath calls for Congress 'mukt' Gujarat, cites UP's example

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to people to rid Gujarat of Congress which he said would solve all problems

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Gujarat | Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Ph

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to people to rid Gujarat of Congress which he said would solve all problems.

He was addressing a rally in support of the BJP contestant in Khambhat town of Anand district on the last day of the campaigning for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Out of the total 182 seats, polling for 89 seats was held on December 1. The remaining 93 constituencies will vote on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Adityanath dubbed both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party as a "threat to security and a barrier to development".

"Mahatma Gandhi had once said the Congress party should be disbanded once India achieves Independence. Now it is your responsibility to do that. A 'Congress-mukt' Gujarat will solve all your problems," he said.

Adityanath said the people of UP gave just two seats to Congress and nil to AAP in the last Assembly elections "as they knew both these parties are a threat to security and a barrier for achieving development".

He accused Congress of creating hindrances in the construction of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat after Independence and the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya in the recent past.

"Today, Gujarat has become free of curfew and riots. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has successfully eliminated terrorism, Naxalism and separatism," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 18:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU