close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bihar Cong files FIR against Karnataka BJP leader for 'threat' to Kharge

"The BJP leadership can't digest how Kharge, the son of Dalit labourer, became the national President of Congress"

IANS Patna
Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress in Bihar led by its state unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Monday lodged an FIR against Karnataka BJP leader Manikant Rathore at the Patliputra police station here for a purported audio clip wherein Rathore could be heard threatening Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with dire consequences.

"We are frightened by such an audio clip in which BJP leader Manikant Rathore threatened Mallikarjun Kharge. We could face untoward incidents as the BJP leaders can try to eliminate us by giving contract to others," Singh said.

"The BJP leadership can't digest how Kharge, the son of Dalit labourer, became the national President of Congress. The BJP is anguished as the 'Dharti Putra' of Karnataka is getting the support of common people. The BJP is scared of losing the elections in Karnataka," Singh said.

"We have lodged an FIR against Manikant Rathore and requested the police to investigate the threatening audio clip and take action against the BJP leader," Singh said.

--IANS

ajk/arm

Also Read

Centre cutting its share in funding education: Bihar FM Vijay Choudhary

BJP leaders unnerved with just one pic of Oppn unity: JD(U) leader

2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28

CBI files FIR over irregularities in teachers' recruitment in Bengal school

Modi govt played 'active role' in Rahul's disqualification: Lalan

Karnataka polls: BJP wants derecognition of Cong over 'sovereignty' remark

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

BJP moves EC, seeks derecogonition of Cong over K'taka sovereignty remark

Promises and sops: Political parties woo economically sound Karnataka

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : mallikarjun kharge Congress BJP Karnataka polls

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:57 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka polls: BJP wants derecognition of Cong over 'sovereignty' remark

Voting, Election, polls, Voting day
5 min read

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

BJP in Karnataka
14 min read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

PM Modi in Karnataka
3 min read

BJP moves EC, seeks derecogonition of Cong over K'taka sovereignty remark

Sonia Gandhi
1 min read
Premium

Promises and sops: Political parties woo economically sound Karnataka

BJP, Congress
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Promises and sops: Political parties woo economically sound Karnataka

BJP, Congress
6 min read

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections

Karnataka elections
6 min read

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

BJP in Karnataka
14 min read

BJP moves EC, seeks derecogonition of Cong over K'taka sovereignty remark

Sonia Gandhi
1 min read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

PM Modi in Karnataka
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon