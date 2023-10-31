close
ED raids Punjab AAP MLA Kulwant Singh; other locations in drugs probe case

Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being covered by the federal probe agency along with an escort of central paramilitary forces personnel, the sources said

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The premises linked to SAS Nagar Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Singh, 61, are also being covered, they said.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh/New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 11:59 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple places in Punjab, including at the premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, as part of a drugs linked money laundering investigation, official sources said.
Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being covered by the federal probe agency along with an escort of central paramilitary forces personnel, the sources said.
The premises linked to SAS Nagar Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Singh, 61, are also being covered, they said.
The ED action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate AAP AAP government

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

