close
Sensex (-0.22%)
63970.03 -142.62
Nifty (-0.20%)
19103.35 -37.55
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39016.55 + 281.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.30%)
5841.15 + 17.70
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43038.20 -0.95
Heatmap

After ED summons Kejriwal, Akali Dal asks for probe into Punjab Excise scam

He also alleged the role of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha

Sukhbir Badal

The AAP however claimed the ED summons was vindictive politics by the BJP at the centre which wanted to remove Kejriwal.

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After the Enforcement Directorate summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case, Shiromani Akal Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has called for a thorough probe into the alleged Punjab Excise Scam too.
Sukhbir Singh Badal took to X and said "Twin developments, including the rejection of the bail plea of ex-Delhi CM Manish Sisodia and summoning of Aam Aadmi Party Convener, Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy Scam on Nov 2, calls for a thorough probe into the Punjab Excise Scam too."
He also alleged the role of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.
"The Punjab scam was patterned on the Delhi one and is already under the Enforcement Directorate scanner. The role of CM Bhagwant Mann and all other participants including Harpal Cheema MLA and Raghav Chadha need to be probed to get to the bottom of the Rs 550 crore scam. This "Looteryan Di Party" should be held to account," he added.
The AAP however claimed the ED summons was vindictive politics by the BJP at the centre which wanted to remove Kejriwal.
"The only aim of BJP and PM Narendra Modi is to remove CM Arvind Kejriwal by any means. First, they did it through legal means. They tried first in Delhi and then in Punjab but failed again. And when the AAP party reached Gujarat, they could not deal with it. Then they started conspiring and started arresting big leaders of our party on false charges. Even after this, they saw that the party was not breaking. Then they issued summons to Arvind Kejriwal" AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said.
Meanwhile, ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal on November 2 for questioning in the Delhi Excise policy case.
Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case.
However, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case.
The order was delivered by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti.

Also Read

Procure maize at MSP to prevent distress sales by farmers: Sukhbir Badal

Stubble burning: Centre should provide compensation, says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal dismisses BJP reunion speculation

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: The couple organises Sufi night

Electing SAD candidate from Jalandhar will be homage to Parkash: Sukhbir

Maharashtra BJP MLA from Beed resigns in support of Maratha quota demand

India, UK see free-trade deal possibly in December after poll results

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Here's the full list of BJP candidates

We have to remove this corrupt govt: JP Nadda at BJP protest in Kerala

Ahead of electoral bond hearing, Chidambaram slams BJP on fund raising

However, the court directed to complete the trial in the case in six to eight months. The court also remarked that if the trial in the case proceeds at a slow pace, Sisodia can apply for bail again after three months.
The court, while refusing bail, also took note of the aspects regarding the transfer of a money trail of 338 crore, which is tentatively established.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Raghav Chadha Enforcement Directorate Akali Dal Shiromani Akali Dal Bhagwant Mann

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Halloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayAadhaar Card Data BreachBallon d'Or awardJio World PlazaBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon