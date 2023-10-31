close
Maharashtra BJP MLA from Beed resigns in support of Maratha quota demand

Laxman Pawar's decision comes in the wake of the Shiv Sena MPs from Nashik and Hingoli in Maharashtra, both loyalists of CM Eknath Shinde, quitting in support of the Maratha reservation demand

BJP

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 7:38 AM IST
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Beed district in central Maharashtra on Monday tendered his resignation from the legislative assembly in support of the Maratha reservation demand.
Laxman Pawar, the MLA from Gevrai assembly segment, said the Maratha quota issue is pending for years.

"The Maratha quota issue is pending for many years. I extend my support to the demand of the Maratha community. To support the cause, I am tendering my resignation," Pawar said in a letter sent to legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The BJP is part of the state's Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition where the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is also a constituent.

Laxman Pawar's decision comes in the wake of the Shiv Sena MPs from Nashik and Hingoli in Maharashtra, both loyalists of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, quitting in support of the Maratha reservation demand.

Maratha community members, led by activist Manoj Jarange, have launched a fresh round of agitation to press for a quota in government jobs and educational institutions.

Jarange is on an indefinite fast at a village in Jalna district since October 25.

On Monday, Beed district saw large-scale violence during the Maratha quota agitation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra BJP Maratha quota Maratha reservation

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

