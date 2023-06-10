close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Efforts to create obstacles for Sena-BJP alliance being made: Shinde' son

His remarks came days after CM Shinde on Monday said that the Shiv Sena and the BJP will jointly contest all upcoming elections including Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and local body elections in the State

ANI Politics
Shinde

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena MP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the State's Dombivil unit and said there are some leaders who are trying to create obstacles for BJP-Shinde faction for their "selfish politics".

Speaking with ANI, Shrikant Shinde said, "Some leaders from Dombivli are trying to create obstacles for the alliance (BJP-Shinde faction) for their selfish politics. I have no desire for any post. I will back whichever candidate the senior leadership of the alliance decides".

His remarks came days after CM Shinde on Monday said that the Shiv Sena and the BJP will jointly contest all upcoming elections including Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and local body elections in the State.

Shiv Sena MP further said their (Shinde faction) aim is form the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance again and form a govt with the BJP at the Centre.

"If someone opposes the work we are doing in this direction, if someone is angry and if there is any disturbance in the alliance, then I am ready to resign from my post," CM Shinde's son said.

"We've decided that Shiv Sena and BJP will jointly contest all upcoming elections including Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and local body elections," tweeted Shinde earlier in the month.

Also Read

MVA's collapse, its aftermath kept political pot boiling in Maha in 2022

Got bow and arrow symbol as Lord Ram's blessings are with us: Eknath Shinde

Our govt formed legally: Shinde; Raut asserts Uddhav faction is 'real' Sena

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit Ayodhya with Shiv Sena leaders today

No LS seat-sharing talks between BJP, CM Shinde-led Sena yet: Mungantiwar

10 parties, led by Congress, seek PM's intervention on Manipur crisis

BJP MPs call Kharge 'VC of WhatsApp University' for criticising Railways

Amit Shah has asked Shinde to drop four Sena ministers, claims Sanjay Raut

Deputy CM Shivakumar gets relief from HC in Covid-19 rules violation case

'All love jihad cases to be probed if BJP comes to power in Bihar in 2025'

Earlier, Shinde and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi to discuss several issues related to the State.

"In the future, we will contest elections together and win with a majority to make Maharashtra the number one state in the country in all fields, to continue the race of development," he had added.

During the 2019 general elections, the undivided Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena won 18 seats out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde alongwith over 40 MLAs, broke away from the erstwhile Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray in June last year, ultimately toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

On February 17, the Election Commission allotted the Sena's signature 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde camp and ruled further that the rival faction will henceforth go by the name 'Shiv Sena'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena BJP Maharashtra

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Efforts to create obstacles for Sena-BJP alliance being made: Shinde' son

Shinde
2 min read

10 parties, led by Congress, seek PM's intervention on Manipur crisis

Manipur Protests
2 min read

BJP MPs call Kharge 'VC of WhatsApp University' for criticising Railways

Mallikarjun Kharge
4 min read

Most Popular

Modi's US visit: PM's address to new business advocacy group in works

PM Modi
4 min read

Cong's 'prism' of looking at history limited to Nehru-Gandhi family: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
2 min read

BJP MPs call Kharge 'VC of WhatsApp University' for criticising Railways

Mallikarjun Kharge
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon