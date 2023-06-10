Efforts to create obstacles for Sena-BJP alliance being made: Shinde' son

Shiv Sena MP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the State's Dombivil unit and said there are some leaders who are trying to create obstacles for BJP-Shinde faction for their "selfish politics".

Speaking with ANI, Shrikant Shinde said, "Some leaders from Dombivli are trying to create obstacles for the alliance (BJP-Shinde faction) for their selfish politics. I have no desire for any post. I will back whichever candidate the senior leadership of the alliance decides".

His remarks came days after CM Shinde on Monday said that the Shiv Sena and the BJP will jointly contest all upcoming elections including Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and local body elections in the State.

Shiv Sena MP further said their (Shinde faction) aim is form the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance again and form a govt with the BJP at the Centre.

"If someone opposes the work we are doing in this direction, if someone is angry and if there is any disturbance in the alliance, then I am ready to resign from my post," CM Shinde's son said.

"We've decided that Shiv Sena and BJP will jointly contest all upcoming elections including Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and local body elections," tweeted Shinde earlier in the month.

Earlier, Shinde and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi to discuss several issues related to the State.

"In the future, we will contest elections together and win with a majority to make Maharashtra the number one state in the country in all fields, to continue the race of development," he had added.

During the 2019 general elections, the undivided Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena won 18 seats out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde alongwith over 40 MLAs, broke away from the erstwhile Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray in June last year, ultimately toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

On February 17, the Election Commission allotted the Sena's signature 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde camp and ruled further that the rival faction will henceforth go by the name 'Shiv Sena'.