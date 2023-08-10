Environment of hatred created in India, Muslims targeted in Nuh: Owaisi

Also Read

Uniform Civil Code: Third prong in BJP's three-point core agenda

Bilkis Bano rape: SC defers hearing remission of convicts plea to July 11

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Will end Telangana's 'unconstitutional' Muslim quota if BJP wins: Amit Shah

Bill proposes cabinet minister, not CJI in selection panel to appoint CEC

Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate

Manipur MLAs urge PM for disarmament to foster environment of peace

A 'coterie' in CM's office controlling police, not Pinarayi Vijayan: UDF