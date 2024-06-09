Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy likely to be minister in PM Modi's new Cabinet

While the portfolio allocation is yet to be confirmed, the JD(S), which has won two seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, has expressed interest in the Agriculture Ministry

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy

File image: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy is likely to take oath Sunday evening as a minister in the Union Cabinet, party sources said.
While the portfolio allocation is yet to be confirmed, the JD(S), which has won two seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, has expressed interest in the Agriculture Ministry, the sources added.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Kumaraswamy has received the invitation for the swearing-in ceremony. He will be sworn-in as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Council of Ministers," a party source told PTI.

ALSO READ: BJP leaders, NDA allies meet PM Modi ahead of swearing-in ceremony
Preparations are underway at the residence of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda at 5 Safdarjung Lane in New Delhi to celebrate the occasion.
Modi will be sworn-in for an record-equalling third consecutive term as prime minister this evening.
The inclusion of Kumaraswamy in the Union Cabinet is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to strengthen its foothold in the southern states, particularly in Karnataka, where the JD(S) enjoys significant support especially in the Vokkaliga community-dominated regions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi HD Kumaraswamy H. D. Kumaraswamy BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon