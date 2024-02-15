Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ex-min Baban Gholap resigns from Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead of LS, state polls

Gholap was apparently unhappy over being removed as the party's liaison chief for the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency last year and former MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure joining the Sena (UBT)

Shiv Sena UBT

Shiv Sena (UBT) Party symbol | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Nashik
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Maharashtra minister Baban Gholap resigned from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday, ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.
Gholap, who represented the Nashik Road-Deolali assembly constituency for five consecutive terms, had in September last year resigned as the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) but it was not accepted.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a one-line letter to Thackeray on Thursday, Gholap said he has resigned from the post of 'Shiv Sainik'. He posted the letter on X.
He has not yet disclosed plans about his future political journey.
Gholap was apparently unhappy over being removed as the party's liaison chief for the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency last year and former MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure joining the Sena (UBT).
As the liaison chief for Shirdi Lok Sabha seat and an influential leader from the region, he was hopeful of getting a ticket from there in the upcoming general elections, but that might not materialise with Wakchaure's entry, according to political analysts.
Gholap did not attend the Shiv Sena (UBT) convention in Nashik on January 22-23.
Last week, he attended a meeting held by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for various demands of his community members.
Gholap was an MLA from Nashik Road-Deolali assembly seat from 1990 to 2014. In 2014, his son Yogesh Gholap became the MLA from the constituency but lost to NCP's Saroj Ahire in 2019.

Also Read

Sena UBT writes to ECI, takes exception to BJP's election promise in MP

Sena vs Sena: SC to consider listing plea of Uddhav Thackeray faction

Dismiss Maharashtra govt, impose President's rule: Uddhav Thackerey

Ayodhya Ram temple consecration should be done by Prez Murmu: Uddhav

Happy birthday to Bal Thackeray: Lesser known facts about Shiv Sena leader

SC's electoral bond ruling will reinforce power of votes over notes: Cong

Gandhi family will no longer formally associate with UP: Shehzad Poonawala

Six-member BJP delegation to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal

Cong leader Rahul launches fresh attack on PM Modi amid farmers' protest

BJP's JP Nadda to file nomination today from Gujarat for Rajya Sabha polls

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shiv Sena Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Uddhav Thackeray

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon