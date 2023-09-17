close
Facing economic slowdown, PM not worried about unemployment: Youth Congress

Srinivas, national president, Youth Congress alleged that crores of people applied for central government jobs in the past nine years and "yet, a large number of youngsters are unemployed"

Congress, Congress manifesto

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
The country is facing an economic slowdown but the prime minister is "not worried about employment for the youth", the Indian Youth Congress alleged on Sunday.
Srinivas BV, the organisation's national president who led a protest at the Indian Youth Congress' office in central Delhi, said, "We mark this day -- September 17 -- as 'national unemployment day.' Scores of youngsters are unemployed across the country and yet the Centre and the prime minister refuse to acknowledge the problem."

September 17 is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 73 this year.
Srinivas further alleged that crores of people applied for central government jobs in the past nine years and "yet, a large number of youngsters are unemployed".
"Every sixth graduate of the country is unemployed, 22 crore people applied for central government jobs in nine years. We appeal to Prime Minister Modi to pay some attention to the unemployed youngsters of the country and take some concrete steps for their employment as soon as possible," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India economy Congress Politics unemployment

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon