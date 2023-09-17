Low-level politics: AAP after CM not invited for Airport line inauguration

Aam Admi Party National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not sending an invitation to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the inauguration of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line.

Ahead of the inauguration, Kakkar took to X, and accused PM Modi of "low-level politics".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station 'YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25'. "Today the Prime Minister will inaugurate the "Airport Express Line" in Delhi. Delhi Government bears 50 per cent of the expenses of Delhi Metro but Modi ji does small politics of "I, Me and Myself", that is why he did not consider it necessary to send an invitation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal".

Taking a dig at PM Modi, the AAP leader said, "Your low-level politics is not liked by people of Delhi".

"Delhi belongs to its people, Prime Minister, that is why you could never win because your heart is small and low level politics is not liked by the people of Delhi," she added.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister took a ride on the Delhi Metro. Passenger operations on the new extension will begin from 3 pm today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also officially unveil Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), known as Yashobhoomi in Dwarka.

The nearly 2-kilometre-long 'Yashobhoomi line' of the Delhi Metro will connect Dwarka Sector 21 and India International Convention Centre.

Visuals showed PM Modi interacting with the passengers inside the Metro, who also took selfies and wished him a happy birthday.

With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will become 24.9 km," the DMRC said in a statement.

From today the Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr reducing the travel time.

The total journey from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will take about 21 minutes.The Delhi Traffic Police has also put in place several vehicular restrictions in West Delhi, Dwarka and Gurgaon today.Traffic will be affected on the NH-48, in the Punjabi Bagh area, and at UER-II, Peeragarhi, Meera Bagh Road areas.

The police said traffic on the route from NH-48 to Normal Dham Nala (UER-II) will be affected all day. "Commuters are also advised to avoid UER-II (NH-48 to Normal Dham Nala)," an advisory said.

Since there will be restrictions in UER-II and Dwarka areas, the police said Dhulsiras Chowk, Dwarka Sector 23 will be open but travel to/from the airport will be affected.

YashoBhoomi centre, built over a sprawling area of more than 70,000 square metres, includes convention rooms and a main auditorium. It also has a grand ballroom that can accommodate over 10000 delegates.