Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

Financial empowerment of women is bedrock of progress: Cong chief Kharge

Congress-ruled Karnataka government on Wednesday rolled out the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme one among five poll promises made by the Congress during its election campaign

Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After launching the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme in Mysuru, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that financial empowerment of women is the bedrock of progress adding that his party will continue to make women a central theme for the future.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kharge said," As we complete 100 days in Karnataka government, it gives us immense satisfaction to launch Gruha Lakshmi guarantee where Rs 2000 per month shall be directly transferred to the accounts of more than 1 crore women."
"Today crores are benefitting from these. Financial empowerment of women is the bedrock of progress, and we will continue to make women a central theme for the future of our people," he tweeted.
He further mentioned that the BJP tried to stall the implementation of the promised guarantees to the people of Karnataka.
"BJP used every possible method to question and stall the implementation of our guarantees. The will of the people of Karnataka prevailed," he said.
Congress-ruled Karnataka government on Wednesday rolled out the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme one among five poll promises made by the Congress during its election campaign.

Also Read

Gruha Lakshmi: Registration begins for Congress' guarantee scheme in K'taka

Karnataka govt to launch women financial aid scheme 'Gruha Lakshmi' today

K'taka govt set to launch 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, Kharge, Rahul to attend

K'taka govt launches 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, to benefit 11 mn women

'Will implement all five promises': Kharge after Cong victory in Karnataka

Services Act a licence for officers to rebel against govt orders: Kejriwal

Ahead of Mizoram Assembly elections 2023, ZPM forms alliance with HPC

PM Modi on the road to losing election like Indira in 1977: Raghav Chadha

Jan Ashirwad Yatra: All you need to know about BJP's outreach programme

Rajasthan elections: CM approves retirement benefits for part-time workers

Under the scheme, the state government will provide Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of BPL families.
The five 'main' guarantees are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : women empowerment Financial aid Karnataka government mallikarjun kharge Congress

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon