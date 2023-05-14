close

'Will implement all five promises': Kharge after Cong victory in Karnataka

After Cong registered a thumping victory in K'taka election, Cong president Kharge assured that grand old party will fulfil all five promises in party's manifesto after formation of cabinet

Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)

3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
After Congress registered a thumping victory in the Karnataka assembly election, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday assured the people that the grand old party will fulfil all the five promises made to the public in the party's manifesto after the formation of the cabinet.

During campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress sought to keep the narrative to local issues.

The Congress heavily banked on its five guarantees - Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti - with the party leaders promising their immediate implementation if the party comes to power.

While talking to the media, Kharge said, "People of Karnataka have rejected BJP and brought the Congress party back to power. People have given us a record number of votes. We will implement all 5 promises that we made to the public in our manifesto after we form our cabinet."

"CLP meeting will be held today and will hand over the report to the high command after which the high command will take its time to declare the name of the Chief Minister of Karnataka," Kharge added.

Kharge on Sunday appointed three observers in Karnataka including former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria for the election of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in the state.

Taking to his social media handle, KC Venugopal said, "Congress President has deputed Sushil Kumar Shinde (Former Chief Minister, Maharashtra), Jitendra Singh (AICC GS) and Deepak Babaria (former AICC GS) as observers for the election of the Congress Legislative party (CLP) Leader of Karnataka."

The observers will be present in the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting and will submit the report to the party's high command.

Earlier on Saturday, Venugopal referred to the Congress party's big win in the Karnataka Assembly elections as 'one of the milestones ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking about the win, KC Venugopal said, "This is one of the milestones of the 2024 elections."

Venugopal further said that Congress stood for the poor in the state and thus won the mandate of the people.

"The type of divisive politics that BJP does, is not going to be successful every time. This is a clear message. We stood for the poor people of Karnataka. They stood for the rich. Finally, the poor won this election. This is the clear narrative of this election", he said.

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 135 seats pushing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled and boosting its own prospects for the electoral battles ahead. BJP managed to win 66 seats.

Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : mallikarjun kharge Election

First Published: May 14 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

