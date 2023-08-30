PM Modi on the road to losing election like Indira in 1977: Raghav Chadha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be defeated similarly to how the 'mighty' Indira Gandhi was defeated by the Janata Dal in 1977, said Aam Adami Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday. While speaking to ANI, Chadha said that the situation of the upcoming Lok Sabha election is similar to the 1977 elections, where all the political parties came under one banner for one cause.

"The situation of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is very similar to the year 1977, when all the political parties had come under one banner to defeat the mighty Indira Gandhi. Janta Dal had defeated her regime through an alliance where communists, sanghis, and everyone else came together. A similar thing is going to happen in this election also," Raghav Chadha told ANI.

"All the political parties have given up their personal view points and ideological clashes to save India from the shackles of unemployment and inflation," he added.

On being asked whether AAP chief Kejriwal will be the face of the prime minister from the Opposition bloc, Chadha said AAP has not joined the INDIA alliance to make Arvind Kejriwal the PM.

"I want to clarify that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) has not joined the India alliance to make Arvind Kejriwal the prime ministerial candidate. Arvind Kejriwal is not greedy to become PM. AAP has joined the INDIA alliance like loyal soldiers to jointly defeat the BJP. AAP has joined the INDIA alliance to pull this country out of the inflation, corruption, and other dangerous diseases that the country has been plagued with under the BJP's rule," he added.

Chadha's statement comes as AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said on Wednesday that she thinks Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal should be the alliance's prime ministerial candidate.

Explaining the agenda of the opposition meeting, which is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, Raghav Chadha said, "The INDIA alliance will free the country from the evil shackles of unemployment and inflation."

"Agenda of the next meeting will be discussed and decided. All the main leaders of this alliance will brief the media once the meeting is over and we will let everyone know through the media what all the important decisions were taken during the meeting"said Raghav Chadha.

Speaking further on the LPG price cut, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "Gas cylinders were sold at Rs 400 in 2014, but today, in 2023, they are being sold at Rs 1,200 per gas cylinder... They are giving a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder just before the elections. By doing this, they are trying to distract the public, but the people of the country will raise questions on this.