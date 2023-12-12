Focus to serve people better says Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister designate Mohan Yadav, who has been named as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said on Wednesday that his focus from here is on how the people of the state can further be served by BJP in a better way.

On being asked about the feeling of becoming the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav said, "I do not take these things to heart; I am an ordinary member of the party and I took the news like any other day in my life but this is true that I have been given a position of responsibility and now this is what I am focusing on--how we can serve the people better.

He further spoke about the oath-taking ceremony and said, "The oath-taking ceremony is tomorrow so we are making preparations for all our mentors from the party--Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath."

"BJP has formed the government in the state with a majority and BJP is seen in a special way by the entire nation so we have certain responsibility for the upcoming event," he added.

Earlier in the day, former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath met Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav.

"I congratulated him and promised to provide all possible help for the development of the state. We will make sure that, as an opposition, we will work for the better future of Madhya Pradesh," said Kamal Nath after the meeting.

"Congratulations to Mohan Yadav on being elected as leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party Legislative Party. I hope that as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, he will rule lawfully and without rancour," Kamal Nath posted on X after the BJP legislative party meeting.

Earlier, security was heightened at Yadav's residence in Ujjain.

Along with Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister-designates Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will also take their oaths on December 13.

Earlier, Yadav was elected as leader of the BJP's legislative party, 15 days after the party routed the Congress to win Madhya Pradesh. The outgoing Higher Education Minister thanked the BJP.

The BJP, in a bid to soothe ruffled feathers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, also named two deputy chief ministers, Jagdish Devda and Rajesh Shukla.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated both the Deputy Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh.

"Hearty congratulations to friend @JagdishDevdaBJP ji on being nominated as Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the BJP Legislative Party meeting. I am confident that under the guidance of respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, your efficient policies and experience will play an important role in the progress and development of Madhya State," CM Chouhan posted on X.

"Friend @rshuklabjp ji, hearty congratulations to you on being nominated as the Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. I have full confidence that with your efficient work and positive thinking, the development of the state will gain more momentum and the public welfare work will continue," he added.

The former Chief Minister also congratulated former Union Minister Narendra Tomar saying that his skilled guidance and experience will give more impetus to the development and public welfare works of the state.

Mohan Yadav's father, Poonam Chand Yadav, after his son was elected as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said that he never thought that his son would become the CM of the state.

"I never thought that my son would become the chief minister of the state but it is the blessings of Mata and Baba Mahakal," Poonam Chand Yadav said.

Yadav became MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain Dakshin's seat.

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat. On July 2, 2020, he took the oath as cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.