BJP slams Cong, says strict action against corruption is Modi's guarantee

The Congress and its friends have spread a disease of corruption against which a movement has to be started not just by the government but the people of the country as well, Rijiju said

Kiren Rijiju

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
The BJP on Tuesday targeted the Congress and its allies, saying they have spread the "disease of corruption" against which a movement has to be started not just by the government but also by the people.
Addressing a press conference here, Union minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju listed various cases of alleged scams and corruption against the leaders of the Congress and its allies, including those of the RJD, TMC and DMK.
The Congress and its friends have spread a disease of corruption against which a movement has to be started not just by the government but the people of the country as well, Rijiju said.
The Congress' corruption ki dukan' must be closed down and for that strict action is being taken. Strict action against corruption is Modi's guarantee. Probe agencies have been given a free hand (to take action against graft). They are not going to stop, he added.
The BJP has stepped up the heat on the Congress on the issue of corruption after the Income Tax department recovered a huge amount of cash from a distillery company linked to Congress' Jharkhand Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.
The cash seizure in the Income Tax Department's searches against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited owned by the Congress MP's family has been calculated at Rs 351 crore and is the "highest-ever" haul in a single action by any probe agency in the country, official sources had said on Sunday.

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

