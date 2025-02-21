Friday, February 21, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Mayawati accuses Congress of being BJP's 'B-team' in Delhi elections

Mayawati accuses Congress of being BJP's 'B-team' in Delhi elections

The two leaders were involved in a war of words on Thursday as well after Gandhi's utterances against Mayawati during his visit to Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency

Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati addresses a press conference at her residence, in Lucknow, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for questioning her party's present political approach, BSP president Mayawati on Friday accused the Congress of fighting the Delhi assembly polls as BJP's 'B' team.

Her remarks came a day after the former Congress president said he was disappointed that the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not join the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Mayawati said, "It is a common discussion that Congress fought the Delhi Assembly General Elections as BJP's B team this time, due to which BJP came to power there".

 

"Otherwise the Congress would not have been in such a bad condition in this election that this party could not even save the deposit of most of its candidates," the former chief minister added.

She advised the Congress leader that before pointing fingers at others, he should definitely look into his own affairs.

Also Read

Mayawati, Akash Anand, Ishan Anand

Akash Anand demands Cong leader Udit Raj's arrest over remarks on Mayawati

Mayawati

Mayawati raises concerns over alleged foreign interference in elections

Mayawati

True successor of BSP would be one like Kanshi Ram's disciple: Mayawati

Mayawati

Mayawati sacks Akash's father-in-law from BSP for 'anti-party' activities

Mayawati

Mayawati urges voters to ensure BSP's success in Delhi Assembly polls

Mayawati also noted that the new BJP government in Delhi has the challenge of fulfilling all its poll promises.

The two leaders were involved in a war of words on Thursday as well after Gandhi's utterances against Mayawati during his visit to Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency.

"I wanted Behenji to fight alongside us against the BJP, but for some reason, she did not. That was deeply disappointing. If all three parties had united, the BJP would never have won," Gandhi had said while interacting with Dalit students in Raebareli.

Congress and Samajwadi Party had contested the 2024 polls together in Uttar Pradesh and succeeded in limiting the BJP's advance in the most populous state winning 43 seats, including Faizabad Lok Sabha seat.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Raebareli: Posters seek apology from Rahul Gandhi after remarks on Mayawati

Congress, Congress flag

Congress approves appointment of Presidents for Mahila units in 6 states

PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Had great interaction with NDA allies: PM Modi after chairing CMs' meet

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Atishi criticises Delhi CM Gupta for not passing Rs 2500 per month scheme

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rae Bareli only constituency with two MPs, me and Priyanka: Rahul Gandhi

Topics : Mayawati Rahul Gandhi Delhi Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon