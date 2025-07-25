Friday, July 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Former Delhi CM Atishi replaces Pankaj Gupta as head of AAP's Goa unit

Former Delhi CM Atishi replaces Pankaj Gupta as head of AAP's Goa unit

Atishi is expected to oversee organisational affairs and strengthen AAP's presence in the coastal state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections

Atishi marlena, Atishi

The party, which has been attempting to build its base beyond Delhi and Punjab, sees Goa as a crucial state in its national expansion plans. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi was on Friday appointed as the incharge of the party's Goa unit, replacing Pankaj Gupta who is currently unwell.

Atishi, a key strategist of the party and a prominent face of its national leadership, is expected to oversee organisational affairs and strengthen AAP's presence in the coastal state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Due to unavailability of Pankaj Gupta owing to illness, Atishi ji is being appointed as prabhari of Goa. We extend best wishes to her for her new responsibilities," a formal announcement letter from party's National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak read. 

 

AAP made its electoral debut in Goa during the 2017 Assembly polls and secured two seats in the 2022 elections -- Velim and Benaulim.

The party, which has been attempting to build its base beyond Delhi and Punjab, sees Goa as a crucial state in its national expansion plans.

Atishi is also the Leader of Opposition from the party in Delhi. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi surpasses Indira Gandhi in tenure, becomes 2nd longest-serving PM

opposition protest, parliament, opposition in parliament

Oppn MPs tear, throw 'SIR' posters in bin as symbolic rejection of exercise

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Need 2nd gen economic reforms but inertia set in past 11 yrs: Cong on govt

Jairam Ramesh

India needs another FTA - Fugitive Transfer Agreement from UK: Cong

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam's Muslim population will match Hindus by 2041, says CM Himanta

Topics : AAP Goa Atishi Marlena

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon