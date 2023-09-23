Frequent offender: Sule to move privilege motion against BJP's Bidhuri

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday said she is moving a 'privilege motion' against "frequent offender" Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his abusive remarks against BSP member Danish Ali in Parliament.

"...The warning is not good enough...he (Ramesh Bidhuri) is a frequent offender. I and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have written to the honourable speaker. We are moving a 'privilege motion' against him," said Sule.

The NCP legislator was referring to the use of abusive language by Bidhuri against BSP's Danish Ali during a discussion on Thursday inside Lok Sabha.

Sule pointed out that Bidhuri had displayed inappropriate Parliamentary conduct when he heckled Kanimozhi Karunanidhi ahead of her speech in Lok Sabha.

"Even two days ago, he (Bidhuri) heckled Shri Kanimozhi ji even before she started the speech...is this democracy...I condemn any such unruly behaviour and the privilege motion must be moved. I have done it and I will request others as well..." Sule said.

The NCP leader referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech ahead of the move of Parliamentary proceeding to the new Parliament House, in which he spoke about starting a new beginning and turning any bitterness of the old building into positivity and move forward in the new building.

Also Read When Shinde was MVA minister he did not remember morality: Supriya Sule NCP's Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led Maha govt Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi to attend NCP National Executive meeting Supriya Sule reaches YB Chavan Centre for meeting called by Sharad Pawar Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP working presidents Congress MP Manish Tewari demands to conduct 2024 polls on paper ballots Rahul arrives in Jaipur, to address public rally, inaugurate Cong office New Parliament's architecture killed democracy, conversations: Congress Stalin accuses BJP of corruption, calls for 'unity' ahead of 2024 LS polls Probe indecent conduct of Danish Ali too: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to Speaker

Sule said Bhiduri destroyed the entire session by using some language and insulting fellow parliamentarians.

On Friday, in her letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Sule, who is the MP from Maharashtra's Baramati, said, "On September 21, Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri, made certain statements during the session, that were in contempt of the Lok Sabha and constitute a Breach of Privilege of the House."

She said that under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, "a member may, with the consent of the Speaker, raise a question involving a breach of privilege either of a member or of the House or of a Committee thereof".

"Under the said rule, I would like to raise a question of breach of privilege of the House," the NCP-Sharad Pawar MP said.

She also highlighted the unparliamentary and derogatory words against Ali, saying: "Needless to say the said statements were shameful. The precedents and practice show that the Committee of Privileges has the jurisdiction to examine questions of breach of privilege on statements made inside the House."

Meanwhile, the NCP leader also reacted to the BJP terming her party as "Naturally Corrupt Party".

"...The BJP is constantly calling NCP the Naturally Corrupt Party...during the discussion about the old building (Parliament) PM spoke like a statesman for which we all complimented him but the lead speaker from BJP turned around and made nasty corruption attacks on the opposition and on all of us so we had to rebut...we have no option but to ask the Prime Minister that if NCP was a Naturally corrupt party and few members of NCP are now a part of your government, then what is the truth...is the truth corrupt or not corrupt" Sule.

She further said, "...if the allegation of us being corrupt is true then what is PM doing about it and if the allegations were political and they were false then the Prime Minister and BJP have to give a clarification that all the allegations against NCP by the BJP were false".