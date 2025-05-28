Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Break silence on US' repeated claim about India-Pak ceasefire: Cong to PM

Break silence on US' repeated claim about India-Pak ceasefire: Cong to PM

The US President has been repeatedly claiming that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan

Congress, Congress flag

Congress on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his "silence" on the Trump administration's repeated claims on how the India-Pakistan "ceasefire" was brought about. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his "silence" on the Trump administration's repeated claims on how the India-Pakistan "ceasefire" was brought about.

Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister should let the country know whether it is true that the US Commerce Secretary Howard Luttnick filed a statement in the New York-based US Court of International Trade on May 23rd, 2025 swearing that President Trump used his tariff power to broker a 'tenuous ceasefire' between India and Pakistan and bring about a 'fragile peace'?"  There was no immediate reaction from the government on it but it has maintained that India-Pakistan understanding on cessation of hostilities was arrived at following direct negotiations between the two sides. 

 

In a post on X, Ramesh further said, "Mr. Luttnick follows in the footsteps of President Trump himself who made this assertion 8 times in 11 days in 3 different countries. The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has echoed the same and also mentioned a 'neutral site' for talks between India and Pakistan".

"Pradhan Mantri Chuppi Todo (Break your silence, Prime Minister)," he added.

The US President has been repeatedly claiming that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan.

Also Read

Supreme Court

LIVE news updates: SC to hear plea of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad against arrest

India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru

Nehru stood for democracy, not demagoguery: Cong pays tribute to first PM

Rains, Mumbai Rains, Rain

Highlights: Parts of Mumbai receive over 200 mm rainfall today

Modi, Narendra Modi

Congress takes swipe at PM Modi day after he lauds caste census decision

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka govt to file defamation case against BJP, issues notification

India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the military confrontation after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

On May 10, US President Donald Trump had claimed that India and Pakistan agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks "mediated" by Washington.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM slams BJP's 'Urdu over Kannada' claim as malicious lie

In this image via @Bhupendrapbjp on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental works, in Bhuj, Gujarat, Monday, May 26, 2025. (@Bhupendrapbjp via PTI Photo)

Have roti in peace or face bullets: PM Modi's warning to Pakistan

Pawan Kalyan,Pawan,election,vote,voting,election 2024,lok sabha voting

Stalin should reconsider decision on simultaneous poll: Pawan Kalyan

Baijayant Jay Panda, BJP MP

All-party delegation in Kuwait to show India's stance against terrorism

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray urges seniors to lead tie-up talks between Sena(UBT), MNS

Topics : Congress Ceasefire Violation Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon