Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / 44 MLAs ready to form new govt in Manipur, says BJP leader after Guv meet

44 MLAs ready to form new govt in Manipur, says BJP leader after Guv meet

Asked if they would stake a claim to form the government, he said the central leadership of the BJP will take the decision

BJP Flag, BJP

Manipur has been under President's Rule since February after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Imphal
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Forty-four MLAs are ready to form a new government in Manipur, BJP legislator Thokchom Radheshyam Singh claimed on Wednesday after meeting Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Singh, along with nine other MLAs, met the governor at the Raj Bhavan.

"Forty-four MLAs are ready to form a government as per the wishes of the people. We have conveyed this to the governor. We also discussed what solutions can be there for the issue," he said.

"The governor noted what we had to say and will initiate actions in the best interests of the people," he added.

Asked if they would stake a claim to form the government, he said the central leadership of the BJP will take the decision.

 

Also Read

Supreme Court

LIVE news: SC holds tree felling in Delhi's Ridge area as contempt on part of DDA officials

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018, Karnataka poll 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP, Congress, Gundu Rao, Karnataka Congress president, Unnao rape case, yogi Adityanath, UP CM, BJP State General Secretary N Ravikumar , yeddyruppa, Siddaramaiah, BJP ML

Karnataka to act against BJP leader for 'Pakistan' remark on IAS officer

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM slams BJP's 'Urdu over Kannada' claim as malicious lie

Modi, Narendra Modi

Grateful nation can never forget Savarkar's courage, struggle: PM Modi

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP expels two Karnataka MLAs for 6 years over 'anti-party activities'

"However, to inform that we are ready is similar to staking a claim to form a government. Speaker Th Satyabrata has individually and jointly met the 44 MLAs. There is no one who opposes the formation of a new government," Singh said.

"People are facing too much hardship. In the previous term, two years were lost due to COVID, and in this term, another two years have been lost due to the conflict," he said.

Manipur has been under President's Rule since February after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister, amid criticisms about his government's handling of the ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zos, which broke out in May 2023.

The 60-member assembly at present has 59 MLAs, with one seat vacant due to the death of a legislator. In the BJP-led coalition, there are 32 Meitei MLAs, three Manipuri Muslim MLAs and nine Naga legislators, totalling 44.

The Congress has five MLAs -- all Meiteis. The remaining 10 MLAs are Kukis -- seven of them won the last election on a BJP ticket, two belong to the Kuki Peoples' Alliance, and one is an Independent.

The development comes amid massive protests in the Meitei-inhabited Imphal Valley over the hiding of the state's name written on the windshield of a government bus by security forces.

Meitei groups have been demanding an apology from the governor over the incident that happened in Gwaltabi on May 20, and the resignation of the chief secretary, DGP, and security advisor.

Since the beginning of the ethnic strife in May 2023, in which over 250 people have been killed, Meitei groups maintain that the territorial integrity of the state is non-negotiable in any peace process, while the Kuki-Zo outfits assert that the only solution to resolve the crisis is creating a separate administration for the hill districts where they live.

The Gwaltabi incident has added to the tensions, which were waning in recent months because of a slew of measures being taken by the Centre to bring back peace to the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Cong cites auto sales, says most Indians locked out of consumption economy

gavel law cases

Anna univ case: AIADMK welcomes verdict, says questions remain unanswered

Congress, Congress flag

Break silence on US' repeated claim about India-Pak ceasefire: Cong to PM

In this image via @Bhupendrapbjp on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental works, in Bhuj, Gujarat, Monday, May 26, 2025. (@Bhupendrapbjp via PTI Photo)

Have roti in peace or face bullets: PM Modi's warning to Pakistan

Pawan Kalyan,Pawan,election,vote,voting,election 2024,lok sabha voting

Stalin should reconsider decision on simultaneous poll: Pawan Kalyan

Topics : BJP BJP MLAs Manipur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon