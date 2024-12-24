Business Standard

Give up stubbornness, talk to protesting farmers: Punjab CM Mann to Centre

Give up stubbornness, talk to protesting farmers: Punjab CM Mann to Centre

Farmers led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo: PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged the Centre to give up its "stubbornness" and hold talks with farmers who are protesting at the state's border over various issues, including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Farmers led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Farmer leader from Punjab Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border since November 26 to put pressure on the Centre to accept the farmers' demands.

 

As his fast entered the 27th day on Sunday, doctors termed his health condition "critical".

In a post on X, Mann said the central government should give up its "stubbornness" and open the way for talks with the farmer organisations.

"If Modi ji can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, then can't he talk to the farmers sitting 200 kilometres away (from Delhi)? What time are you waiting for?" he asked.

A 'jatha' (group) of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi thrice between December 6 and 14, but was stopped by security personnel in Haryana.

On December 19 too, Mann urged the Centre to hold talks with the protesting farmers. He said it was the Centre's duty and any issue could be resolved through dialogue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

