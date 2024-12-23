Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 10:52 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 2 police personnel injured as UP, Punjab police kill Khalistani terrorists

2 police personnel injured as UP, Punjab police kill Khalistani terrorists

The three 'terrorists', believed to have been responsible for the grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur

Indian police

Representative Image | Image: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two police constables were injured in an encounter with three 'khalistani terrorists' who had been involved in the Gurdaspur police station grenade attack in Punjab.

The suspects opened fire during the police operation, leading to a heavy exchange of gunfire that critically injured all three terrorists, said UP police officials .

SP Avinash Pandey explained the sequence of events, stating, "In Gurdaspur district, a police station was attacked a few days ago, and based on that information, today, Gurdaspur police informed that three suspects, who had been hiding, were located. This information was shared with the Puranpur police station, and a search operation was launched. The police were informed by the picket at Khamaria Point that three suspects were riding a bike at high speed towards the city of Pilibhit. The teams from Puranpur police station, SOG, and Gurdaspur police immediately pursued them."

 

The encounter took place near an under-construction bridge in the Puranpur area, where the suspects were surrounded. SP Pandey further explained, "As the suspects were heading towards an under-construction bridge near the Puranpur area, some vehicles also came in their path. The suspects were surrounded, and when the police confronted them, they opened fire. The police responded with heavy gunfire, injuring all three suspects critically."

The suspects were initially taken to the Community Health Center (CHC) for treatment, but later succumbed to their injuries at the district hospital. "The three suspects were taken to the CHC for treatment, and later, they were transferred to the district hospital, where they were confirmed dead," SP Pandey confirmed.

Also Read

India Canada

Smear campaign: MEA rejects new Canadian media report on Nijjar killing

Vikash Yadav's wanted FBI poster

FBI's wanted Vikash Yadav seeks court exemption citing security threat

Canada India row

India cancels consular camps in Canada over security after temple attack

India Canada

Khalistani protest at Hindu temple in Canada: 3 men charged, cop suspended

Canada temple attack

Canadian cop suspended over violent pro-Khalistan protest outside temple

The police also recovered two foreign-made Glock pistols and a stolen motorcycle linked to a theft in Puranpur. "From the suspects, the police recovered two foreign-made Glock pistols and a stolen motorcycle related to a theft in Puranpur," said SP Pandey.

The constables injured in the encounter were identified as Constable Sumit and Constable Shahnawaz. SP Pandey provided an update on their condition, stating, "Two of our constables were also injured in the encounter. They received medical treatment and were referred to the hospital for further care."

Meanwhile, Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed the 'breakthrough' in a post on X, stating, "In a major breakthrough against a #Pak-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force(KZF) terror module, a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police has led to an encounter with three module members who fired at the police party.

More From This Section

Indian army, security forces

Manipur security forces seize weapons cache in Imphal West districts

China Taiwan

Taiwan's Legislative Yuan faces 1 mn monthly cyber attacks from China

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 2 Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels near its territory

PM Modi, Fahad Ghazi Al-Abduljalil, Heritage Society

PM Modi meets President of Kuwait Heritage Society, praises his work

Modi in Kuwait

India, Kuwait ink defence pact after PM Modi meets top Kuwaiti leaders

Topics : Pro-Khalistan terrorists Punjab Uttar Pradesh Terrorsim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon