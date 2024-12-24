Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 10:39 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / BJP running 'double blunder' govt, not 'double engine' one: Akhilesh

BJP running 'double blunder' govt, not 'double engine' one: Akhilesh

He also said, BJP has even derailed the country's engine onto the wrong track

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, calling them a "double blunder" instead of a "double engine" government.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister shared a post on his official social media account on 'X' with a news item on the Vande Bharat train incident: "Rasta bhatak gayi Vande Bharat' - jana tha Goa, nikal gayi Kalyan" (Vande Bharat lost its way - ?was supposed to go to Goa but ended up in Kalyan).

Along with the image of the train's news, Yadav wrote, "The BJP is not a 'double engine' government, but a 'double blunder' government."  In the same post, he remarked, "BJP has even derailed the country's engine onto the wrong track."  The CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat express train deviated from its regular route on Monday morning due to a technical snag at Diva station in Thane district of Maharashtra, delaying its onward journey to Goa by 90 minutes, officials said.

 

Instead of proceeding towards Panvel station on the Diva-Panvel railway line used by Konkan-bound trains, the express train took the Kalyan route.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish's manoeuvering alters Bihar's political scene ahead of 2025 polls

Year ender collage -- political comeback

From Maharashtra to Andhra, 2024 was the year of political comebacks

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

When countries are at war, PM Modi binding world in thread of peace: Yogi

PremiumParliament, New Parliament

Lok Sabha to assemblies: India's young lawmakers don't have the numbers

Ram Nath Kovind-led panel hands report on 'one nation, one poll' to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday

Parliamentary panel on One Nation One Election set for first time on Jan 8

Topics : Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav BJP Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentTransrail Lighting IPOUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon