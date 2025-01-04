Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 06:18 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Agri minister Chouhan reviews schemes with states ahead of Budget 2025

Agri minister Chouhan reviews schemes with states ahead of Budget 2025

Chouhan expressed satisfaction over the agriculture and allied sector's likely higher growth rate of 3.5-4 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal year

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

He welcomed the State Bank of India's report showing that the rural poverty rate declined to below 5 per cent for the first time in FY24. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday reviewed various schemes with state agriculture ministers and sought their suggestions on ongoing programmes and budget allocation ahead of the Union Budget.

During a virtual meeting, Chouhan expressed satisfaction over the agriculture and allied sector's likely higher growth rate of 3.5-4 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal year, and urged state governments to work at a "faster pace", according to an official statement.

He welcomed the State Bank of India's report showing that the rural poverty rate declined to below 5 per cent for the first time in FY24 from 7.2 per cent in FY23.

 

The minister said the Centre is implementing a six-point strategy to boost the farm sector, including increasing production per hectare through research by ICAR and release of new seed varieties.

The government is also focusing on reducing production costs, promoting micro irrigation, farm mechanisation, technology adoption, and new agricultural methods.

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Make 2025 year of poverty-free villages, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Chouhan pledges support for farmers, Dallewal calls for kisan mahapanchayat

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses Atishi govt of blocking farm schemes

agriculture

Centre extends additional subsidy on DAP, costing up to Rs 3,850 crore

PremiumMinisters

After 2024 report card, ministers get ready for work on New Year's Day

Chouhan highlighted progress in key schemes, including PM-KISAN, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, DAP fertiliser subsidy, Kisan Credit Card, and Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PMAASA).

"There is continuous progress in the agriculture sector and we are all constantly making efforts for it... I have full faith that we will share suggestions together regarding the budget, improvement in schemes and move forward together in that direction," he said.

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and other senior ministry officials attended the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

vegetable, Vegetables, Fruits

Centre to launch revised standards for organic agricultural products

Modi, Narendra Modi

Govt's 1st decision in 2025 for farmers: PM Modi on crop insurance schemes

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Agri, allied sector to grow 3.5-4% in FY25: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

crop management, water wastage, agritech, agriculture, farmers, farmers, startups, tech, IoT, data, internet

Agritech sector to create 60-80K new jobs in next 5 years: TeamLease CSO

Farmer, Agriculture

Govt hikes crop insurance scheme allocation, subsidy for DAP fertiliser

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan agriculture economy Agriculture products

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon