Govt policy benefits rich: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at PM Modi at Raj rally

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday flayed the Narendra Modi government, saying its policies are meant to benefit the rich and not the poor

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday flayed the Narendra Modi government, saying its policies are meant to benefit the rich and not the poor.
Addressing a party rally in Niwai in Tonk district in poll-bound Rajasthan, the Congress general secretary alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes on foreign visits and strikes deals for his industrialist friends.
"Modi goes abroad and comes back and says that our respect has increased. Later we come to know that he went and made deals for his industrialist friends, and big industrialists are getting business from there," she said.
For everything, he keeps interests of his industrialist friends above that of the public, she said.
She said the BJP's only focus is to remain in power whereas the poor and the middle class are neglected.
Referring to waterlogging at the venue of the G20 Summit in Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi took a swipe at the prime minister and said, "Perhaps what people of our country are not able to say due to fear, God has said: Reduce your ego, this country has made you a leader, put the country first, make the people supreme."

The assembly polls in Rajasthan are slated later this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Narendra Modi rajasthan

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

