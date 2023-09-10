Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Rajasthan elections: Sacked minister Rajendra Singh Gudha joins Shiv Sena

Gudha's removal from office came after he drew parallels between incidents of sexual violence in strife-hit Manipur and crimes against women in Rajasthan during a state assembly session

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajendra Singh Gudha, the former minister of state for Panchayati Raj and rural development in Rajasthan, who was dismissed from his post in July, has officially joined Shiv Sena, as announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.
 
Addressing a gathering in Gudha's assembly constituency, Udaipurwati, located in Jhunjhunu district, Shinde warmly welcomed Gudha, embracing him into the Shiv Sena fold. He commended Gudha's decision to leave his ministerial position, emphasising that it was made in the people's interest.
 
Shinde highlighted Gudha's concerns regarding women's safety and law and order issues, stating that he was removed from his ministerial position for raising valid points. Shinde questioned, "What wrong did he say?"
 

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Rajasthan elections: CM calls ED raids in Chhattisgarh a 'birthday gift'

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Rajasthan: Villages to receive meals at Rs 8 under the Indira Rasoi scheme

Rajasthan elections 2023: Kota City to receive Heritage Chambal Riverfront

Rajasthan elections: INDIA bloc shaking Modi, BJP, and RSS, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan elections 2023: AAP makes 7 guarantees, from education to health

Rajasthan elections: Brahmin community seeks 70 tickets from Congress, BJP

Gudha's removal from office came after he drew parallels between incidents of sexual violence in strife-hit Manipur and crimes against women in Rajasthan during a state assembly session.
 
After his dismissal, Gudha claimed to possess a "red diary" containing information about alleged illegal transactions by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.
 
Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde underlined the pressing needs of Rajasthan, including improved law and order, women's safety, job opportunities for youth, and the progress of farmers. He expressed the importance of developing industries in the state, particularly in sectors like mining, to generate employment locally and curb migration to other states in search of jobs.
 
This comes ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly elections, slated for the end of the year or early 2024.
 
Shinde acknowledged Gudha's decision to relinquish his ministerial post "for truth" as the driving force behind his entry into Shiv Sena.
 
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also been a vocal critic of violence against women in Rajasthan. In July, BJP lawmakers also held protests demanding the dismissal of the Gongress-led state government.
 
Speaking on a possible alliance between Shiv Sena with the BJP in Rajasthan, Shinde emphasised the Shiv Sena would prioritise the "politics of development" for upcoming elections. He noted that decisions regarding alliances would be made closer to election time.
 
Rajendra Singh Gudha, originally elected as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in the 2018 assembly elections, switched to the Congress party along with five other BSP MLAs. This move followed the BJP's victory in the 2018 elections and the formation of the Congress government in Rajasthan.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

Topics : Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan Election news Election campaign Indian elections Shiv Sena Indian National Congress Congress BJP Maharashtra BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon