Public giving blessings: Digvijaya Singh on stone pelting in BJP's yatra

Stone pelting was reported at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch on September 6

digvijaya singh, madhya pradesh election

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 3:26 PM IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the stone pelting incident reported during its Jan Ashirwad Yatra and said that the people of the state are "blessing" the ruling party ahead of the assembly elections.

Talking about the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Singh said that if they have gone to seek the blessings of the people, then the people are indeed blessing them.

On the allegations of stone pelting during Jan Ashirwad Yatra, the Congress leader said, "Do I have a missile that can break the windows of his car from Bhopal to Neemuch?"

Stone pelting was reported at BJP Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch on September 6. The incident took place when BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra reached Rawalikui village of Manasa assembly, some villagers surrounded it.

The BJP has described the stone pelting incident as a well-planned conspiracy by the Congress and demanded strict action against the culprits. "Kamal Nath had talked about stones earlier which increases the doubt... we have given probe instructions in the matter... Congress will not get any success through these acts... the BJP will get massive security," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In response to the BJP's claim that the Congress was scheduled to issue the tickets six months ago but has yet to do so, the senior Congress leader admitted to the delay. He stated there has been a delay, but the ticket announcements may be made later this month.

Earlier, the Congress party announced that it would take out seven 'Jan Aakrosh Yatras' in seven different regions. The yatras will begin on September 15.

The Jan Aakrosh Yatra is being organised to counter the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, party officials said.

A senior Congress leader said that the yatras are being organised to inform the people about unemployment, corruption, and atrocities against the tribals and Dalits in the state by the ruling BJP government.
Topics : Digvijaya Singh Congress Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh govt BJP BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

