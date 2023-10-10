Govt's liberal import policy cause of worry for farmers: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday said the liberal import policy of the Modi government is causing a "huge crisis" for the farmers in the country.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said soyabean is being sold by farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan at rates lower than the minimum support price and they are also not getting good prices for milk in several states.

"The liberal import policy of Modi government is causing huge crisis for farmers in various states. In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, soyabean is being sold below the MSP because cheap imports have been allowed," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"In these states and in other states too, milk prices are falling due to import of cheap palm oil, which is encouraging adulteration of vegetable fats in cheap pure ghee. Farmers are suffering huge losses due to low prices of milk," Ramesh said.

Both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are going to polls next month.

