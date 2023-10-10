close
Govt's liberal import policy cause of worry for farmers: Congress

"The liberal import policy of Modi government is causing huge crisis for farmers in various states," Ramesh said

congress, congress yatra

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday said the liberal import policy of the Modi government is causing a "huge crisis" for the farmers in the country.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said soyabean is being sold by farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan at rates lower than the minimum support price and they are also not getting good prices for milk in several states.
"The liberal import policy of Modi government is causing huge crisis for farmers in various states. In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, soyabean is being sold below the MSP because cheap imports have been allowed," he said in a post in Hindi on X.
"In these states and in other states too, milk prices are falling due to import of cheap palm oil, which is encouraging adulteration of vegetable fats in cheap pure ghee. Farmers are suffering huge losses due to low prices of milk," Ramesh said.
Both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are going to polls next month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress farmers Modi govt

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 12:03 PM IST

