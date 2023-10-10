close
Remembers everything in Oppn, did nothing in power: Pralhad slams Congress

"Their (Congress) government was at the Centre for ten years. Rahul Gandhi remembers everything when his party is in the opposition"

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi was speaking at the inauguration of the first Mining Start-Up Summit at IIT, Bombay

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
Reacting to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) adopting a resolution on holding a nationwide caste census in the country if it comes to power at the Centre, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday that the Congress remebers everything when it is playing the role of the opposition, adding that no action was taken by them during their ten-year tenure.
"Their (Congress) government was at the Centre for ten years. Rahul Gandhi remembers everything when his party is in the opposition. His father and his grandmother all were in power. Now they are remembering all this (the issue of caste census)," Joshi said while speaking to ANI.
Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously supported the idea of a caste census in the country and called it a "progressive and powerful step." He further said that Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan believe that it is a very important step.
Taking on PM Modi for not conducting a caste survey across the country and alleging the Prime Minister has been employing diversionary tactics to avoid the survey, Rahul Gandhi said, "The PM is incapable of doing the caste census. Our 3 out of 4 CMs are from the OBC category. Out of 10 BJP CMs, only one CM is from the OBC category. How many BJP CMs are from the OBC category? The PM doesn't work for the OBCs but to distract them from main issues."
Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the state will conduct a caste-based census like in Bihar. Gehlot spoke to the media after a state party meeting in Jaipur on Friday.
On similar lines in Chhattisgarh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also asserted if Congress is re-elected to power in the state, a caste census will be conducted in the state, similar to the one carried out in Bihar.

The report of the caste-based survey conducted in Bihar was released on October 2 by the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government. The Congress is an ally of the government in Bihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Pralhad Joshi

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

