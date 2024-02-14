Grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri resigns from Congres, joins BJP

In another setback to the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Vibhakar Shastri, grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shastri tagged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and said, "I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress."



Respected Sir,

I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress (

Regards

Vibhakar Shastri Hon'ble Congress President Shri @kharge ji!Respected Sir,I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress ( @INCIndia RegardsVibhakar Shastri February 14, 2024





Speaking to media, Shastri said, "...I think under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I will be able to serve the country by further strengthening Lal Bahadur Shastri's vision of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'..."





pic.twitter.com/nSdWwnHXIX #WATCH | Vibhakar Shastri says, "...I think under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, I will be able to serve the country by further strengthening Lal Bahadur Shastri's vision of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'..." https://t.co/6zSgwzSJhQ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel February 14, 2024

Shastri's resignation comes days after two other Congress stalwarts, Ashok Chavan and Baba Siddique, quit the Maharashtra unit for the party. While Siddique joined Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Chavan went to the BJP's camp. After snapping ties with the grand old party, Vibhakar Shastri joined the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.Speaking to media, Shastri said, "...I think under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I will be able to serve the country by further strengthening Lal Bahadur Shastri's vision of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'..."Shastri's resignation comes days after two other Congress stalwarts, Ashok Chavan and Baba Siddique, quit the Maharashtra unit for the party. While Siddique joined Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Chavan went to the BJP's camp.

Another Congress veteran, Milind Deora, quit the party last month and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.