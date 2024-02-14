Sensex (    %)
                        
Grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri resigns from Congres, joins BJP

Vibhakar Shastri, Congress leader and grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, resigned from the party on Wednesday

Vibhakar Shashtri

Photo: ANI

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In another setback to the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Vibhakar Shastri, grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shastri tagged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and said, "I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress."


After snapping ties with the grand old party, Vibhakar Shastri joined the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Speaking to media, Shastri said, "...I think under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I will be able to serve the country by further strengthening Lal Bahadur Shastri's vision of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'..."



Shastri's resignation comes days after two other Congress stalwarts, Ashok Chavan and Baba Siddique, quit the Maharashtra unit for the party. While Siddique joined Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Chavan went to the BJP's camp.

Another Congress veteran, Milind Deora, quit the party last month and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

