Haryana CM slams Cong over 'kharchi-parchi', assures jobs on meritocracy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday attacked the Congress, saying some of its leaders are talking about the "kharchi-parchi" (corruption-favouritism) system in government jobs which was "prevalent" during its regime. He, however, asserted that his government's first and last priority is to provide jobs on merit basis. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a message for the state's youth which he posted on X, Saini wrote that for the past few days, "Congress candidates and Bhupinder Singh Hooda supporters are trading your future in the name of parchi-kharchi". "I feel sad and angry at their mentality," said Saini who was apparently referring to two purported audio clips of Congress' Neeraj Sharma and Shamsher Singh Gogi, legislators from Faridabad NIT and Assandh segments in the outgoing assembly.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur, a few days ago, had played these two clips in a poll rally.

In one clip, the Faridabad NIT MLA was heard saying that former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda (if Congress comes to power) will give two lakh jobs and he (Neeraj) will get quota of 2,000 jobs and if people of his constituency make him victorious, he will recommend one job per 50 votes he gets, Thakur had said referring to the clip.

Thakur had played another clip, and said Gogi was heard saying "when Assandh will have a share in government (if Congress comes to power), we will also make our relatives happy and first we will fill coffers of our homes".

CM Saini said, "Today Congress is running with the agenda of bribery, scam and job auction. Those who never promoted merit and ability in their party, how will they implement merit in administration and government."



"Friends, not only your future is being auctioned in the Congress shop, but your abilities, your hard work, and your parents' dreams are also being auctioned," he claimed.

"If you have to sell your land again, mortgage your mother's jewellery again, and run around politicians, relatives, close friends and middlemen, it is an insult to your self-respect and your capabilities," wrote Saini in Hindi in his post.

"...if you get a job on the basis of your qualification, then your turn will come, if not today then tomorrow. But if jobs are given on the basis of 'kharchi' and 'parchi', then the path will be closed forever," said Saini.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes counted on October 8.