Haryana elections: BJP's manifesto a 'copy-paste of Congress', says Hooda

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the election manifesto released by the BJP is merely a 'copy & paste' of their previous promises

Haryana is scheduled to hold Assembly elections on October 5

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Following the release of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticised it, claiming it was merely a ‘copy & paste’ of the Congress’ manifesto. He further stated that the BJP failed to deliver on its commitments between 2014 and 2019.

Hooda said, “It is a copy-paste of ours. We have said that theirs are all false promises. Look at our manifestos from 2005 and 2009; we fulfilled all our promises. Look at their manifestos from 2014 and 2019--they did nothing. They made false ‘ghoshna patra’. It is a bundle of lies.”
Haryana polls: State govt asleep for a decade, says Kharge

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made a satirical remark about the BJP-led state government, claiming it has been ‘asleep’ for a decade.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge posted a humorous video depicting the youth of Haryana attempting to rouse the ‘sleeping’ government. The video highlighted various pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, kidnappings, murders, crime, and minimum support prices (MSP), emphasising the government’s lack of responsiveness to these concerns.

In the post, Kharge shared a video and wrote, “The BJP government in Haryana has been sleeping for 10 years. Now we will get relief from inflation, unemployment, farmer oppression and crime...! Bring Congress, save Haryana!”

Haryana elections: EC team meets senior officers

A team of senior officials from the Election Commission of India met with top Haryana officers on Thursday to review the actions taken following the Commission’s directives during their visit to the state last month. The meeting was attended by divisional commissioners, inspector generals of police, police commissioners, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, as well as general and police observers from 11 districts.

Haryana is scheduled to hold Assembly elections on October 5, and the vote counting will happen on October 8.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

