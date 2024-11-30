Business Standard
Home / Politics / How can govt be part of probe into itself: Cong's dig at MEA on Adani issue

How can govt be part of probe into itself: Cong's dig at MEA on Adani issue

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is yet to receive any communication for cooperation in the case

Adani group

The Adani Group has denied all allegations as baseless.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Saturday took a swipe over the Ministry of External Affairs' statement that the Indian government is not part of the US probe into Adani Group in any manner, asking how can this government be part of a probe into itself.

In the first official reaction after the industrialist was charged with alleged fraud by prosecutors in the United States, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is yet to receive any communication for cooperation in the case.

The Indian government is not part of the matter in any manner at this point of time, he said.

 

Tagging a media report on the remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The MEA spokesperson says that the Indian Government is not part of the US probe into the Adani Group. He has simply stated the obvious. How can this Government be part of a probe into itself?"  The MEA has said the indictment of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani by the US prosecutors is a "legal matter" involving private firms, individuals and the US Department of Justice and that New Delhi was not informed about the case in advance.

"We see this as a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice. Obviously, there are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases, which we believe would be followed," Jaiswal said.

"The government of India was not informed in advance on the issue. We have not had any conversation with the US government on it," he added.

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, eknath shinde, ajit pawar

Shiv Sena demands home portfolio in new Maharashtra govt, says Shirsat

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Misuse of power, money to control election during Maha polls: Sharad Pawar

Congress, Congress flag

Economic potential eroding rapidly while PM Modi generates hype, says Cong

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh CM

BJP slams Himachal govt's winter session, claims avoiding accountability

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti's remarks on India show ideological bankruptcy: Tarun Chugh

Gautam Adani, founder chairman of the ports-to-energy conglomerate, his nephew Sagar and another key executive have been charged by the US Department of Justice of being part of an alleged scheme to pay USD 265 million bribes to the Indian officials to win contracts for the supply of solar electricity that would yield USD 2 billion profit over a 20-year period.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations as baseless.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jugeshinder Singh, Jugeshinder

Adani Green's dollar bond may be revived by mid-2025, says group CFO

Adani group

Adani Group has liquidity, cash flows to serve debt, says CRISIL Ratings

Jugeshinder Singh, Jugeshinder

Individuals, not group, will respond to US charges: Adani group CFO

Randhir Jaiswal

Adani saga: Govt steps aside, says matter between pvt parties and US

Adani

I would have known: Adani Group CFO claims no bribery carried out by execs

Topics : Gautam Adani SEC indictment Gautam Adani Congress Ministry of External Affairs External Affairs Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon