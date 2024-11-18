Ex-Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP a day after resigning from AAP

Business Standard
Khattar described Gahlot's joining as a turning point in the politics of the national capital

Kailash Gahlot

Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot | Image: X@kgahlot

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday, a day after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Harsh Malhotra, Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and national media head Anil Baluni among others.

Addressing the media after joining the party, Gahlot said efforts are being made to build a false narrative that his decision to quit the AAP was the result of ED and CBI pressure.

The fact is that the AAP compromised its values, he said.

Khattar described Gahlot's joining as a "turning point" in the politics of the national capital.

 

 

The BJP is hopeful that Gahlot's induction into the party will boost its prospects in the upcoming assembly polls as it looks to wrest power from the AAP.

Sachdeva said Gahlot, a two-term MLA and an advocate, is a leader known for his good work.

The former transport minister quit the AAP on Sunday, alleging "political ambitions" had overtaken the party's commitment towards people.

"Instead of fighting for people's rights, we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda," the 50-year-old said in his resignation letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Gahlot, a prominent face of the AAP, also took a jab at Kejriwal as he flagged some "awkward" and "embarrassing" controversies like 'sheeshmahal', saying it makes everyone doubt if "we still believe in being the 'Aam Aadmi'".

The AAP had claimed that Gahlot's decision was influenced by cases being probed against him by central agencies.

Topics : Kailash Gahlot BJP AAP government AAP

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

